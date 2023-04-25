DOLA, W.Va. (WBOY) — Tuesday marked the 60th anniversary of the explosion at the Clinchfield Coal Company’s Compass No. 2 mine in Dola, West Virginia that killed 22 miners.

According to a report from the United States Bureau of Mines, the explosion occurred on April 25, 1963, at about 10:57 p.m. Twenty-two miners were said to have died from the force of the explosion or from burns. None of the other 36 men in the mine were injured and escaped without incident via the Rock Camp and Dola “portals.”

The report said that the explosion originated from an explosive mixture of methane and air that met with an electrical arc or sparks from a loading machine. The loading machine was also reported to not be in permissible condition.

According to WV Tourism, in honor of the men who died in the disaster, family and friends of the deceased erected a memorial in their honor in nearby Lumberport on Sept. 3, 2006.

Compass No. 2 mine memorial. WBOY image.

More information about the memorial can be found by emailing: info@dolaminememorial.com.