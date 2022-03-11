BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A new video showing a rendering of the new Charles Pointe Crossing in Bridgeport has recently surfaced.

The video, created by Civil & Environmental Consultants, Inc. (CEC) in Bridgeport, shows the road leading up to the new development from WV-279.

In January, it was reported that the site was showing signs of life. In February, Genesis Partners, the developers of the project, released an update, saying it is “pad-ready.”

Menard’s Home Improvement is planning on building a store at Charles Pointe Crossing, but no other tenants have been named.

CEC also created a time-lapse of the work that has been done so far as of Feb 2021. You can view that video below.