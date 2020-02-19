Rep. David McKinley speaks to Clarksburg Rotary Club; discusses voter participation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Representative David McKinley addressed the Clarksburg Rotary Club at its regular meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

McKinley discussed the electoral college and how it affects presidential elections, in addition to how voter participation is important, siting several instances where one state or county made a difference in an election’s outcome.

He especially encouraged young people to head to the polls during the 2020 presidential election.

“They’ve got to get involved in this to try to participate with it. I wish younger people would, and we might see it this year. We saw it when Obama was elected. There was quite a turnout of young people. We need to keep that going. It has to be part of the system, to understand how important these elections are. A minority should not be electing the president of the United States,” said McKinley.

The Clarksburg Rotary Club meets each Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Minard’s Spaghetti Inn in Clarksburg.