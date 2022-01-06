Rep. David McKinley visits Clarksburg Water Board

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Representative David McKinley stopped by the Clarksburg Water Board on Thursday afternoon.

McKinley toured the labs and facilities and learned about how the water board is handling its lead service line issue.

He also spoke with water board leaders about what’s ahead for the board and how they plan to tackle the issue of lead pipes.

Rep. David McKinley (R-WV) talks with the Clarksburg Water Board on their response to the lead service line issue. (WBOY Image)

The board credits McKinley and his actions for how the water board was able to provide a quick response to the lead service line issues.

“I give a lot of credit to my staff, you know, one of my staffers here in Clarksburg. We learned about it quickly and moved on it. But, we had to make some phone calls, and it was a team, it was a whole group effort. You’ve heard all of this, we know the drill on that. Let’s all work together and just solve it,” said Rep. McKinley.

McKinley plans to follow up and help the Clarksburg Water Board as much as he can, while also running for re-election.