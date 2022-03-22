SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Republican Representative David McKinley made a stop in Harrison County on Tuesday to visit the city of Shinnston.

McKinley first spent time talking with the people of Shinnston, getting to know them and their problems.

He also talked about how the state will be getting $6 billion for infrastructure and how this new money can help advance projects in West Virginia.

Rep. David McKinley discusses the infrastructure plan for W.V. and what we will get. (WBOY Image.)

McKinley said these meetings with the public can get the people what they need.

“It’s a four-lane road out to Pete Dye golf course, what if we continued that four lane into Shinnston? or what if we take the salt well road and broaden it to maybe straighten it out and go to our third lane? Those are the things we now have the resources to do,” said McKinley.

He went on and said his mission today is just to listen to the people of the local community and go back to Washington to work on new legislation to help the people of W.Va.



