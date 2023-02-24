SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Salem announced that it has a new K-9 officer, and the new job is giving him a second chance at life.

K-9 Crash (Courtesy: City of Salem)

K-9 Crash is the newest addition to the Salem Police Department and will work as a drug and human tracking dog, according to a Facebook post.

As a Labrador and Staffordshire Terrier mix, Crash isn’t the usual breed for a K-9, and he originally wasn’t supposed to be a K-9. Salem’s post said that Crash was originally a pet who lived with a family, but they said he was “too wild” and were going to euthanize him.

Instead of being put down, Crash was given a second chance by the American K-9 Interdiction (AK9I), a K-9 training institution in Virginia. Salem said that AK9I took Crash in and worked with him for six months. He is now a certified K-9 through the state of Virginia and was donated to the City of Salem.