Residents of Maple Lake celebrate the Fourth of July

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Well before noon on Sunday morning, residents of the Maple Lake community were up and celebrating the Fourth of July.

ATVs were decorated for the holiday.

Festivities began in the morning. While the flag was being raised by the lake, Tori Wagner, a rising freshman in the community, performed the national anthem. Then, a line of vehicles were off their mark in a parade around the community.

Bikes, ATVs, and golf carts were decked out in red, white, and blue to drive around the community. Each vehicle was judged by a panel of judges, who gave a prize to the one they felt was decorated best.

After a quieter Fourth of July last year due to the pandemic, Maple Lake got back to the traditional celebrations it held every year. Community members were just grateful to get back together.

“I’d say really it’s just community and family more than anything,” said Cassie Spiker, who organized the festivities for the first time this year. “We are family out here.”

After the parade, the activities rolled on into the late afternoon. It started out on land with races, games, and contests for adults and children. Afterwards, the fun spilled into the lake with water games for all ages.