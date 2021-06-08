Results released for Nutter Fort 2021 Municipal Election

NUTTER FORT, W.Va.- The town of Nutter Fort announced the 2021 Municipal Election results. 

For the town there were seven potential candidates were vying for three city council seats. The position of mayor is unopposed in the town municipal election.  

TOWN COUNCIL WINNERS: 

  • Charlene Romain Louk- 115 votes 
  • Brenda Riley – 112 votes 
  • Natalie Haddix – 86 votes 

MAYOR: 

  • Sam Maxson – 114 votes 

OTHER VOTE TOTALS:  

  • Kenneth Johnson – 86 votes 
  • Jim Link – 61 votes 
  • Russell Sandy – 34 votes 
  • Brian Richards – 56 Votes

