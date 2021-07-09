Retired golfers play at Lake Floyd Golf Club every Wednesday

SALEM, W.Va. – Golf. It’s a game that many enjoy after retirement. But for these gentlemen, it’s a ritual.

“Since we came over here in 2004. Before that, we were over at Salem at the golf course,” said Charles Reed, a participant in the tournament.

A team putts into a hole on Lake Floyd’s golf course

And every Wednesday since 2004, a group of around 25 gentlemen come over to the Lake Floyd Golf Course outside of Salem and play together in teams. But, what is so special about this group?

“I’m in my early 60s, and I’m one of the young people here,” said James Metz, another participate.

The average age of these golfers is around 80 years old.

Golf carts drive-by on the Lake Floyd Golf Club

Charles Reed is the oldest golfer at 93.

The day starts with the group eating breakfast at the course around 8 A.M. Around an hour later, the group splits into teams, and then play nine holes of golf.

And even at 93, Reed is enjoying his time with the guys.

“Yeah, I enjoy it. I look forward to it about every Wednesday.”

And after the first nine holes, the group comes in for lunch, and then splits into new teams for another nine holes.

A team of golfers watch their teammate tee off at the final hole

This happens every Wednesday, and became such a ritual that some players even retired from their jobs early.

“I actually retired early just so I could do this,” said Metz.

“I also retired just here in January, and a lot of it had to do with me being able to come over here on Wednesdays cause I used to take Wednesdays off in the summer to come over here and play,” said Jeff Ritter.

While everyone here comes from different walks of life, they’re all happy to be golfing, together.

“There’s so many different people here. You got teachers and factory workers and you know, all parts of life, and we’ve just all kind of melted in here together and have a great time on Wednesdays,” said Ritter.