RG Honda holds fundraiser for WV veterans

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — RG Honda held a fundraiser on Friday afternoon for “Warriors in the Field.” Attendees bought raffle tickets for prizes.

A good-sized crowd was in attendance for the drawing.

Over $2,500 were raised during the fundraiser. A number of prizes were on the table for people to win, but everyone’s focus was on the main prize. As a part of the fundraiser, RG Honda gave away a brand-new ATV.

Ahead of Independence Day weekend, RG Honda wanted to give back to those in the community who served.

“Especially on this fourth of July weekend, it’s great to give back to the people that gave so much to us,” said Mark Gricewich.

“Warriors in the Field” is based out of Elkins and works with veterans, with a heavy focus towards West Virginia veterans, on getting out and getting reacclimated to life after service. To learn more, click here.

