Special showing of Feast of the Seven Fishes film at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Tuesday, the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center held a special showing of the 2018 film Feast of the Seven Fishes, which is based on Italian traditions stretching back to the old country.

The writer and director of the film, Bob Tinnell, said that Feast of the Seven Fishes is a funny and heartwarming film that is on track to be a Christmas classic with its 1983 setting. Much of the movie was filmed in Marion County. Following the showing of the film, attendees were able to ask Tinnell questions and hear details about the film.

“It is about an Italian family on Christmas Eve. So, he made a film that is hilarious, touching, it’s nostalgic, and it just is right for our demographic and our community to come enjoy,” said Jason A. Young, program manager of the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

Young added that Fairmont has a Feast of the Seven Fishes festival that Tinnell helped start, and that Italian heritage is part of the identity of North Central West Virginia.

“This film celebrates a very specific tradition within that heritage,” Young said. “And I hope that we watch it every year here because it, it’s, it’s, it’s that type of movie. You talk to a lot of people that once they watch it, they’re like, ‘wow, this is one of my favorite Christmas movies because it reminds me of my life, like I see myself in that film,’ which is really an awesome thing.”

Young also had a small scene within the film and was able to work with some of the actors. He said it was a joy to be a part of a film that was made here in the Mountain State.