RG’s Almost Heaven Harley-Davidson officially welcomes customers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Though it’s been open for a month, RG’s Almost Heaven Harley-Davidson took Saturday to officially celebrate. The dealership held an event in its parking lot for bikers from North Central West Virginia to come and enjoy themselves.

A look inside the dealership.

Food trucks and other activities were set up in the parking lots of the dealership. In addition, bikes were on show for any prospective buyers looking to get new wheels this summer.

Owners were cautious opening a business during a pandemic, but were pleasantly surprised by the response from the community. Through its first month, the dealership saw record sales numbers, well above expectations. They believe that perhaps the pandemic was a catalyst for people to decide it was time to saddle up with a motorcycle.

“Motorcyclists have been practicing social distancing since 1903 when the first motorcycle came off the assembly line. It’s a voice of freedom,” said Traci Nicholson, the event coordinator at the dealership.

RG’s Almost Heaven Harley-Davidson is planning on continuing to host events throughout the summer.