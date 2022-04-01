BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A successful Monongalia County business has expanded into Harrison County.

Bridgeport Running held its ribbon cutting ceremony at its new location in Bridgeport Friday morning. The specialty shoe store has been in business at the Seneca Center in Morgantown for 10 years; of course, that store is called Morgantown Running.

The new store has been open since December and is located at The Square in Bridgeport.

Representatives cut the ribbon for Bridgeport Running (WBOY image)

Owner Heather Cleary said her business offers much more than shoes and socks for the running community. “Not only just serving runners, we’re helping people that, like I said, have had Plantar Fasciitis or they are seeing a foot podiatrist and they refer them here to get the correct shoes. So we know, we have that shoe knowledge to people get in the right shoe, so they don’t have those pains or injuries anymore.”

Bridgeport Running is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information or to see their product offerings, visit their website or follow Bridgeport Running on Instagram and Facebook. Those interested can also call them at (304) 848-8021.