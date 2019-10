NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Delsie Rhoden, a long time Mount Claire resident, celebrated her 101st birthday this evening, surrounded by friends and family at River Oaks.

Throughout her life, Rhoden has always loved to watch Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.

Rhoden, enjoys cooking for her family and spending time with her grand and great-grand children.

The team at 12 News wishes Delsie a Happy Birthday.