Road Patrol: Clarksburg city crews wrap up annual paving efforts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – While the hot weather may not be perfect to get out and enjoy nature, it does make for good conditions for Clarksburg road crews to continue their annual efforts at paving streets around the city. It’s a job that doesn’t end, but crews make a big effort each year to keep up with them.

“This project’s about a $498,000 project, so almost half a million dollars. We try to do a project that size every spring or every fall, depending on how the bids come in,” said Public Works Superintendent John Workman.

Workman said keeping up with city roads are important for many reasons, but there’s also economic reasons to be sure they are taken care of as well as possible.

“If you get new businesses come in and want to develop and come into this town. They’re going to look at the roads, they’re going to look at the infrastructure. That’s important to them. They want to see nice roads, nice infrastructure, that’s what they’re looking for,” Workman said.

Back in the 1990s, the city met with consultants and set up a 17 year plan to make sure every road in the city was addressed. That plan was completed in 2016, but it’s still a model Workman says is used today, but with some modifications.

“We use it as a guide and in conjunction with that we have our own list, because there’s a little but more funds available now, then there used to be in the past, so we can actually cover more road surface. We’re hoping to cycle through all the roads in less than 17 years now,” said Workman.

Work for this year is expected to wrap up next week.