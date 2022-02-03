Road Patrol: Snow plow drivers road priorities

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The importance of the road you live on dictates how quickly it will get treated.

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) controls snow and ice conditions on all state-maintained roadways for the safety of drivers.

Roads are maintained according to their priority, which is measured by traffic volume and importance.

“The Division of Highways has over 1,000 snow plows statewide, which will be addressing the road conditions as quickly as we possibly can,” said Joe Pack, Division of Highways Operations Director.

First priority roads are all interstates, major routes and high traffic roadways connecting urban areas. These roads are maintained repeatedly during hazardous weather conditions.

Second priority roads have less importance and traffic volume. These include all school bus routes not cleared with the first priority roads.

The third priority roads have the lowest traffic volume and importance and are maintained after all first and second priority roads have been cleared.

“To focus on snow and ice accumulations as we receive them, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, our equipment remains mounted and our inventories stay full,” said Pack.

WVDOH employees keep more than 35,000 miles of roadways maintained during ice and snow showers.

Each winter, $55 million is allocated to WVDOH for snow removal and ice control from November to March.

“Our drivers ask for one thing from motorists on the roadway, and that is give them room to work. Their operation is a dangerous one in nature, and they need as much room as possible to make the roadways safe for when their job is done,” said Pack.

When behind a snowplow truck, stay at least 100 feet away. By traveling on first-priority roads, drivers are more likely to be where a snowplow truck has already been.