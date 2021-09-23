Road work expected to cause delays in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced a planned traffic delay on WV 131, Benedum Drive.

The delay will take place from mile post 0.89 to Mile Post 1.49 starting Thursday and will continue through Saturday, Sept. 25, running from 7 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., day time operations only.

The purpose of the delay is for milling, paving and shoulder work.

Delays are to be expected, but local traffic will be accommodated. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

The project schedule could be altered for inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances.