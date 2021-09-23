Road work expected to cause delays in Bridgeport

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Suggest a Road

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced a planned traffic delay on WV 131, Benedum Drive.

The delay will take place from mile post 0.89 to Mile Post 1.49 starting Thursday and will continue through Saturday, Sept. 25, running from 7 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., day time operations only.

The purpose of the delay is for milling, paving and shoulder work.

Delays are to be expected, but local traffic will be accommodated. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

The project schedule could be altered for inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Road Patrol Stories

More Road Patrol
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories