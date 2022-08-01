HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Traffic on County Road 46, Romines Mill Road, will be delayed this week and next due to paving and shoulder work, the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways (DOH) announced in a press release Monday.

The DOH said there will be one-lane, two-way traffic with flaggers, but drivers should expect delays and pad their commutes with extra time. The delay will be from the junction of County Road 48, East Main Street, to the junction of WV 20, Buckhannon Pike.

The work is anticipated to last from Monday through next Friday, Aug. 12, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., but could go on for longer if there is inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances, the DOH noted.