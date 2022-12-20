BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Those who are planning to do some last-minute holiday shopping near Jerry Dove Drive or are traveling via North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) will see traffic delays in the days leading up to Christmas.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, crews will be removing construction barriers on WV Route 279, or Jerry Drove Drive, near the entrance to the CKB Airport in Bridgeport, according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the southbound slow lane.

The release stated that one lane of the road will still be open, but drivers should expect delays. Although the delay will primarily affect those going from the airport or Jerry Dove Drive exit on I-79 toward the Ryanville area, if you have a CKB flight, you might want to leave for the airport a few minutes earlier than usual, just in case.