Roaming Roots ribbon cutting ceremony in Bridgeport

Harrison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony at Roaming Roots to celebrate the new business in the area. (WBOY Image)

BRIDGEPORT W.Va.- A plant store in Bridgeport held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.

Owner of Roaming Roots, Leslie Toothman, began with 400 plants that she was taking care of in her basement.

She ended up renting a space where she could put her plants, take care of them and sell them. When she noticed her plant business was doing really well and the space she has been looking at for a little while became available, she jumped at the opportunity to relocate. Her business now sits at 353 East Main Street in Bridgeport.

“When I started this, I would drive for hours to greenhouses and look to see what they were selling the first few times. I am living the best life ever doing this; everyone that comes in leaves smiling,” said Toothman

Roaming Roots has been open since mid-August, and with business better than expected according to Toothman, there is a possibility she will need a bigger space in the future.

She plans to hold workshops and a free “build your own terrarium” class for kids soon.

Roaming Roots will be teaming up with Eighteenth Avenue and C&H Expressions to host the Merry Little Christmas Market event on Dec. 12.

Toothman said the event will give small businesses in the area a chance to support each other. The location is to be determined.