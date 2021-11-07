Robert C. Byrd Cross Country and Track teams hosts Inaugural Eagle Way 5K

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robert C. Byrd Cross Country and Track teams hosted the Inaugural Eagle Way 5K Sunday afternoon at Robert C. Byrd High School in Clarksburg.

Registration for the race was $20 for adults though Harrison County Students were able to register at the discounted rate of $15 dollars. Organizers said runners, joggers, and walkers of all ages were welcome to participate in this family friendly event.

“We really have a lot of things we want to do on the track, new uniforms, to new facilities, and things. So, we wanted to do something that incorporated our sport, and that our kids can be involved in as well. So, we just really wanted to bring out all of the community from runners, to walkers, to everybody just to have them involved,” said Shayla Hintrer, Head Girls Track Coach at Robert C. Byrd High School.

Hinter said that the funds raised from the Eagle Way 5K would go to the cost of new track uniforms, sand for the sand pit, and the maintenance and upkeep of the track.

“Honestly we’ve had a lot of support from the community. It’s been really, really great. I have had a lot of kids go from company to company to ask for help. And everyone has been really willing, and we’ve been really appreciate that,” Hintrer said.

Hinter also stated that track at RCB High School had been suffering and they have not hosted a track meet at the school in approximately three years. She added that the track teams are excited to be able to host the fundraiser for the sport and build up their teams.