Robert C. Byrd High School holding food truck festival

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd High School in Clarksburg will be holding a food truck festival on Friday at the RCB Sports Complex.

The festival will consist of nine food trucks from around north central West Virginia that will be offering everything from dinner items to dessert.

The event starts at 4 p.m. and will be available for the RCB vs. Bridgeport football game.

Robert C. Byrd High School

Organizers from RCB said they are excited to let the community come to check out the facility and let local businesses showcase their craft.

“We thought it would be nice, because we had such limited capacity last year when the kids couldn’t come, that it would be good for the public as a whole, that we could get like the community aspect,” said Kolby Alonso, Head of Student Council and a science teacher at RCB.

“I’m just really excited for the local businesses to be able to come over and sell their products, and we get to enjoy it,” said Izzy Simmons, Senior Class President at RCB.

There will also be several baskets available for raffle, with proceeds going to the Medbrook Children’s Charity.

The list of food trucks in attendance will be: Big Kahuna, Heavenly Hoagies, My Little Cupcake, Drifter Doughnuts, Lizzy’s Shaved Ice, The Lunchbox, Farmhouse Ice Cream, Mr. Taco and Zul’s.