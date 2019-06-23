Robert C. Byrd High School hosts fundraiser for service dogs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.-Robert C. Byrd High School hosted a fundraiser for the West Virginia Service Dog Support Group.

The fundraiser featured a spaghetti dinner, raffle tickets that could be used to win several prize baskets, and live performances from two local bands-the Soda Pop Gypsies and Michael Bonnett and Rivers Edge.

Both bands say they were happy to be able to support the cause for those in need of service animals.

“”A lot of people don’t realize how lucky we are to be able to do things without help, and when you can’t afford that help you need it’s hard to live your daily life. So it’s important to give help to the people that need it and that can’t afford to get it,” said Jaime Kittle, lead singer of the Soda Pop Gypsies.

Local groups like the Wounded Warriors Project set up tables to give information to guests as well.