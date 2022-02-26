CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd High School held its 8th annual Vocalfest on Saturday, featuring show choirs all around the state.

Vocalfest is where students from a Tri-state area can sing, dance, play instruments, and preform in front of the local community.

Not only that, but students competing can get real time feedback from judges around the country.

All the schools involved in Vocalfest 2022/schedule. (WBOY Image)

Eight High Schools and one Middle School all participated in the Vocalfest 2022.

Furthermore, the local community was able to get involved to sell various items and had food trucks available to purchase food.











Vocalfest 2022 pictures of Doddridge County High School and other flyers. (WBOY Image)

“After like 2 years from not being able to perform, do anything, it’s really just exciting to finally bring everyone together and show our talent,” said Madelyn Armstrong, Junior at RCB and Head Hostess.

Armstrong said, “If you didn’t make it this year come out next year support us, the arts need it.”

Like up above, if interested in next years show make sure to check out RCB webpage next year for updates at: https://www.harcoboe.net/o/rcbhs