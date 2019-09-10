Robert C. Byrd High School participates in “Get a Life” program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd High School School students get a taste of life after graduation.

Sophomore students went through the “Get a Life” program as part of this year’s Reality Days.

Students start the program with a salary 10 years out of high school with just a high school diploma. They then have to budget their make believe lives with everyday responsibilities like car payments, insurance and buying groceries.

After seeing financial struggles the students are then given a higher salary seeing the benefits from getting a post secondary education.

“We try to talk to them about the more certification, education you have, the higher your paycheck is going to be and life will be a little bit more, less complicated for you and they’re surprised,” said State Treasurer’s Office Coordinator Pat Ramsburg. “They really don’t like to buy groceries, they’re not high on car insurance for sure.”

WBOY’s Don Gray volunteered to help at Wednesday’s event. He played the part of a sleazy used car salesman.