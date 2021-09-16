Robert C. Byrd High School senior has artwork shown in Washington D.C.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In May, a Robert C. Byrd High School student won a statewide art contest. Now, his work is featured in even bigger places.

Senior Bryce Johnson now has his work, a self-portrait titled “Something on my Mind”, inside of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington D.C. as a part of the Congressional Art Competition.

A tag hangs on a print of Bryce Johnson’s piece, telling viewers about its accomplishments (WBOY)

Johnson credits his brother’s love of comics for his inspiration for art.

Johnson has a chance to win a $35,000 scholarship, and he’s excited about the opportunity.

“It’s pretty good, you know. I was working on that for like, a couple weeks, and it’s nice to see the hard work paid off,” said Johnson.

He said he has no plans for future schooling as of yet but plans to make some if he wins the contest.

