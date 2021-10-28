Robert C. Byrd High School students raising money for Disney World trip

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Choir and band students at Robert C. Byrd High School in Clarksburg are raising money to fund the trip of a lifetime.

The group is headed to Disney World in Feb. 2022 to perform and show off their skills as musicians.

The group is trying to raise $50,000 so that every student can attend the trip without worrying about major financial distress.

This flyer was sent out to alumni and friends describing the need for the fundraiser and how to help.

Officials with the fine arts program at Robert C. Byrd and students in the program said they deserve the opportunity after missing several chances for activities in the last 20 months due to the pandemic.

“So our kids do work really hard. They rehearse several hours, they put in a lot of loyalty and commitment to these programs,” said Mady McNemar, Choir Director at RCB. “To get to say ‘everyone’s going’ would be a game-changer for these kids.”

“Just knowing that we have a community that will support us through, this is a great feeling,” said Aaron Insani, a sophomore choir student at RCB.

If you’d like to donate to the program, there are a few options: