Robert C. Byrd Institute hosts “Makers Camp” in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Robert C. Byrd Institute is hosting its virtual, “Makers Camp,” July 20 – 24 in Bridgeport. Makers Camp is for children ages 9 – 16 and focuses on STEM activities such as 3D printing, computer coding and laser cutting.

This year’s camp is held via Zoom, rather than in person as usual, to follow all social distancing guidelines while still allowing students to learn. Instructors use real life examples during demonstrations to help paint a clearer picture of the techniques used.

“The other point to understand that I think makes it very relatable is that if you guys like those crime dramas-you like CSI, you like the science behind it. That science is going on right here. When I saw this first, I thought about ballistics and how they line up markings to try to understand the connections between bullet tracings or whatever the case may be,” said instructor Deacon Stone during a lesson.

There will be one more Makers Camp of the season in Williamson starting on August 3. Anyone who is interested in participating and learning more should visit the institute’s website.