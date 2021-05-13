Robert C. Byrd student wins Congressional Art Contest

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County high school student has won a statewide art contest.

Bryce Johnson, a junior at Robert C. Byrd High School, has won first place at the Congressional Youth Art Competition.

His piece, called “Something on my Mind”, is being featured at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston before moving to the U.S. Capitol Building on June 7.

Johnson posing with his artwork in Charleston

Johnson gives credit to his brother for inspiring him to draw.

“When I was younger, my brother used to make a bunch of comics. So, I always wanted to be like him. So, I just started drawing,” said Johnson.

Johnson also gave credit to his art teacher, Katherine Crim, for pushing him outside of his comfort zone to create his artwork.

Robert C. Byrd High School had six other students with pieces at the exhibit in Charleston: