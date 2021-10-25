Robert C. Byrd to host Inaugural Eagle Way 5K

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Robert C. Byrd Cross Country and Track has announced that registration for The Inaugural Eagle Way 5K will begin soon.

The event will be on Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. at Robert C. Byrd High School in Clarksburg.

In-person registration will take place at the Liberty @ RCB football game on Oct. 29, at the course on Nov. 6, as well as Nov 7th prior to the 5k. Those with a Harrison County Schools SchoolCashOnline account (https://hcschools.schoolcashonline.com/ ) can prepay now.

Registration will be $15 for Harrison County Students and $20 for everyone else.

Participants of all ages are welcome to attend and look forward to the trophies.

