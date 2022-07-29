CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robinson Grand Theatre partnered with North Central West Virginia (NCWV) Cars and Coffee to host a car show in the parking lot across from the theatre that ran from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 29.

The show was free for anyone to come and enjoy, but the theatre also had “Uncle V’s Kickin’ Chicken” food truck that opened at 5:30 p.m. Concessions and the box office were also open.

Show cars were located on the street in front of the theatre and performance automobiles were in the parking lot. Anyone was invited to bring out their own car to show it off to others.

To wrap the night up, the theatre showed “Gone in 60 seconds” on the big screen at 8 p.m., in which tickets were $7 a person.

The idea came about when Jason Young, the theatre’s Program Manager, reached out to a friend, Tyler Maxwell, who is a part of NCWV Cars and Coffee. Maxwell put Young into contact with the leadership to run the idea as a suggestion, and everyone loved it, so they decided to bring it to fruition.

When describing why he felt doing events like these are important for the community, Young said, “It’s important that we do something that makes it more of an experience. We try to have more of a wrap-around experience for the audience. I think that the mission of the Robinson Grand is to bring people to downtown Clarksburg and to provide them with an opportunity to be together, and I think that’s one of the big things that the pandemic robbed from us.”

Whether it was to rain or the sun was shining, they were still going to proceed with the event. Young believes that they are building a great partner through NCWV Cars and Coffee. If all goes well, they might do it again in the future.

Young mentioned that the true reasoning behind the events is that it is about bringing people to an “incredible facility, located in an incredible city, to do incredible things.” He feels that this is the most fun he has had in his life. While it is a big job that can be daunting at times, it is very exciting. “It’s like Clarksburg’s version of Disney Land.”