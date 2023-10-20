CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is celebrating its fifth anniversary of re-opening its doors on Oct. 20.
When it comes to celebrating the anniversary this year, the theatre has a full list of events lined up over the weekend. According to the Art Center’s website, on Friday night, “Good Shot Judy” will be performing at 7 p.m. with tickets ranging from $10 to $40 a piece.
Saturday evening is the most eventful night with performances by legendary jazz pianist Bob Thompson, comedian Jeff Allen, and vocal quartet “The Diamonds.” These shows will begin at 7 p.m. and ticket prices range from $25 to $100 a piece.
To finish the weekend off, Mark Lowry will be performing on Sunday evening at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $65 a piece.
On this night back in 2018, the grand re-opening showcased headliners Jay Leno, followed by rock band, “The Guess Who.”