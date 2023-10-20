CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is celebrating its fifth anniversary of re-opening its doors on Oct. 20.

When it comes to celebrating the anniversary this year, the theatre has a full list of events lined up over the weekend. According to the Art Center’s website, on Friday night, “Good Shot Judy” will be performing at 7 p.m. with tickets ranging from $10 to $40 a piece.

Saturday evening is the most eventful night with performances by legendary jazz pianist Bob Thompson, comedian Jeff Allen, and vocal quartet “The Diamonds.” These shows will begin at 7 p.m. and ticket prices range from $25 to $100 a piece.

To finish the weekend off, Mark Lowry will be performing on Sunday evening at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $65 a piece.

Evening anchor Don Graye with Jay Leno when the Robinson Grand reopened five years ago (WBOY Image)

The Guess Who band getting ready to perform at the Robinson Grand when it reopened five years ago. (WBOY Image)

On this night back in 2018, the grand re-opening showcased headliners Jay Leno, followed by rock band, “The Guess Who.”