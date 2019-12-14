Robinson Grand Community Theatre debut public performance

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Friday, the Robinson Grand Community Theatre presented its public debut at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center with its musical, Annie, the heart-warming tale of the orphan Annie who hopes for a better tomorrow.

Many of the cast members said it is an honor being part of the first production of with the theatre program in Clarksburg. Earlier this week, the cast and crew had the opportunity to put on multiple closed performances to the students of Harrison County Schools bring the joy of live theatre to them all while introducing some to their first ever live production.

“It’s really exciting to be able to see that spark of live music, and the lights, and the action on stage coming to life in the children’s eyes, and the eyes of many of the adults here in the production as well,” said Marissa Bailey, character Lily St. Regis in the production of Annie.

Production of Annie started with auditions in August of this year. Cast and crew said they have been working hard and feel very fortunate to be part of the production bring live theatre to Clarksburg.