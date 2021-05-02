Robinson Grand holds Aladdin screening

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center held a showing of the movie Aladdin on Sunday afternoon. The theater is continuing to open up slowly after a year of closed doors.

Aladdin was originally going to be shown around this time last year. However, due to the pandemic, it had to be rescheduled twice before the theater reopened. Now that the Robinson Grand is welcoming people back into its seats, it was time to show the iconic movie.

A family picking up snacks at the concession stand.

“We wanted to give the millennials that grew up with Aladdin in their childhood a chance to relive it on the big screen, bring their kids, and just have a good time,” said Emily Moore, sales and marketing manager for the theater.

The Robinson Grand is continuing to reschedule events from 2020 that could not be held due to the pandemic. To see what events are coming up, click here.