Robinson Grand holds movie showing with CASA

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center partnered with CASA for a movie screening on Sunday afternoon. The theater showed “Instant Family” starring Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne.

The movie poster displayed on the theater’s marquee.

April is child abuse prevention month, and CASA is doing its part in getting the word out. CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, has volunteers get to know children in foster so they can advocate for them in court, if needed. “Instant Family” gives viewers an insight into what life is like in a foster home and the ups and downs of being in foster care.

“It’s just a good, real life, funny take but yet it’s reality and a lot of realities for a lot for foster care,” said Alisha Madia, executive director of CASA. “So, it’s good just to be able to raise awareness, answer questions, be here today for anything anyone might have, whether it be a CASA volunteer or foster parent.”

Attendees to the movie showing were able to social distance throughout the theater. There was a table in the concourse outside the theater with information about CASA and how to help a child in need. For information online about CASA, click here.