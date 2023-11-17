CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, in partnership with Baltimore-based 48Live Productions, brought We Are Messengers with special guests Cochren & Co. and Ben Fuller to downtown Clarksburg Friday night.

Officials with the venue said that those in attendance were able to experience an incredible night of live music from this award-winning band helmed by Irish-born frontman Darren Mulligan on some of the group’s best-loved hits.

We Are Messengers has over 409 million career streams, over 2.9 billion airplay audience and a multi-week #1 Billboard radio song, along with six Top Five and ten Top 10 Christian Airplay hits.

“Anytime that we can get world-class talent, which we think we get a lot of the time, but anytime that we can get folks on this level, they’re on a nationwide tour. This is show number 37 I think for them. We’re just excited. This is what we’re supposed to be doing is bringing world-class talent to downtown Clarksburg,” said Jason A. Young, the Program Manager at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

During the show, each artist gave a testimony about how God has changed their life and how his presence has had an effect on them in their personal and professional life.

“The first thing that they told us when they got off the bus this morning at like 7:30 a.m., was this may be the nicest facility that we’ve played this entire tour,” Young said. “So, that says something. They’ve been to the West Coast, they’ve been to the Midwest, they’ve been to the South, they’ve been to New England, but we have a treasure here in downtown Clarksburg. Not only is amazing for our audience but it’s also amazing for the artist. So, they’re having a great day today because they’re in this amazing facility and it just it just feels good when that happens.”

We Are Messengers has played for a live audience of over 2 million people across 40 states and five countries, including sell-out shows in the Netherlands, England, and lead vocalist Darren Mulligan’s native country Ireland. Following consecutive USA arena tours with TobyMac and Casting Crowns, the band headlined the Wholehearted Tour in 2022.