CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center hosted its inaugural Winter Beach Bash on Saturday, featuring the music of Bluffett, a tribute to Jimmy Buffett, and the mangia of the Big Kahuna.

Bluffett featured the Son of a Sailor Band, which is a 100% live-on-stage tribute to the legendary Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band. This included conga lines moving performers on the stage. The act was filled with beach-type props and costuming, which left the crowd amazed. The Robinson Grand Arts Center and Clarksburg’s legendary Street Food Chef, the Big Kahuna, also provided a pre-show VIP “Cheeseburger in Paradise” buffet.

“Jimmy Buffett is about the atmosphere, it’s about the party, it’s about the interaction, the Hawaiian shirts, the beach balls, the margaritas, the cheeseburgers. And so, you know, we like to do diverse things here,” said Jason A. Young, program manager of the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. “So, having a sort of wrap-around experience where folks are here early and having to get themselves nice and partied up, and that is what it is about, you know, people are going to leave here remembering the party, remembering the show, and remembering what an amazing time they had at the Robinson Grand and downtown Clarksburg.”

Within the education center event space at the Robinson Grand, they hosted approximately 150 pre-show VIP guests. Young said now that people know the space exists, it can be used again.

“The number of tickets sold to the party, not just the concert, but the party tonight, tells us that our audience wants more,” Young said. “They want pre-show VIP parties, they want post-show VIP things like that. And so, that type of information, that’s priceless, because we’re having a great time tonight, but now we know we can do it more in the future.”

Tickets for their next big show, Anthony Nunziata: Love Songs from Broadway to Italy, are on sale and will be held on Friday, Feb. 3.