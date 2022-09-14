CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fans of the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center can now join an annual membership program.

According to a release from the performing arts center, the membership will be $375 per year and members will receive early access to tickets for most live shows, two free tickets to all movies shown at the Robinson Grand, and 15% off rentals of the historic venue. The center usually produces at least two unique events monthly, though, during busy seasons, it can produce many more, according to the release.

It will also come with an automatic free membership with the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County. Click here to see what comes with the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County membership.

The memberships are on sale now, according to the release, and the Robinson Grand’s Managing Director Ian McAra said the benefits will go into effect as soon as the patron makes their purchase, so they will receive these benefits for the rest of this year plus all of 2023.

Upcoming events at the venue include the 50th Anniversary Tour of The Marshall Tucker Band, the “2022 Big Screen Screams for Halloween” lineup of horror movies and “UFOs – The Clarksburg Connection” in October.

Memberships can be purchased online or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at 855-773-6283.

Those who purchase a membership will immediately begin receiving emails notifying them of early on-sale dates for live events at the Robinson Grand.