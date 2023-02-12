CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robinson Grand Performing Art Center held a showing of the Marvel movie Black Panther in honor of Black History Month.

Representatives of the theater said one of their goals in February is to do as many diverse events as possible that highlight, spotlight and lift up black artists. They also said that Black Panther was chosen due to its huge broad appeal and highlights actors and actresses who made contributions to the film.

Black Panther was a groundbreaking film, becoming the first superhero film to be nominated for a best picture award while also being surrounded by black history.

“The opportunity to use the Robinson Grand as a place that lifts up and highlights different cultures is I think one of the important, you know, missions of the facility. We, we try and very much, bring stuff to our stage that we think our audiences are going to want to see,” said Jason A. Young, program manager at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. “We also have a responsibility that there is representation in our films and on our stage.”

On Thursday, Feb. 16, there will be a musical of Cross That River that will tell the story of the Black West and shed a light on American History through musical storytelling.

“It was written by an award-winning Jazz singer, writer and guitar player named Allan Harris, and he’s going to be here. He actually stars in the musical,” Young said. “It is a story about how freed slaves, and Native Americans, and European settlers really came together to settle the West, and the role that those free slaves played in settling the West.”

Concluding Black History Month at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center will be a showing of Forever Tina, a tribute band honoring the music of singer Tina Turner, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25.