Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center host international percussion sensation STOMP

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County and The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center are proud to present STOMP, the international percussion sensation, as it makes its premiere Saturday night.

From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, STOMP has grown into an international sensation over the past 20 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people. Officials with the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center said the show was sold out and are working with all pandemic requirements to ensure everyone’s safety.

“The world did stop at a time, but it’s now time to move on. And we are still here to present entertainment, and cultural opportunities, and the arts. And we’re still growing our communities, our young people, our older people, everyone who loves to come out and have a great time,” Emily Moore, Sales and Marketing Manager of Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

STOMP will host its final show in Clarksburg Sunday at 4 p.m. This event was made possible by the Barbara B. Highland Fund for the Arts.