Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center hosts benefit show for West Virginia Cemetery Preservation Alliance

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Friday, the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center hosted a benefit show featuring, ‘Thrillusionist’ David DaVinci, to benefit the West Virginia Cemetery Preservation Alliance.

Crowds were wowed by DaVinci performing jaw dropping show on stage for those seeking a thrill. Those in attendance were able to laugh at the comedy and wit cheering on the illusionist presenting his magic tricks and illusions. Prices of tickets for the event ranged from $15-$30 depending on seating choice.

“Oh, it’s amazing to be here in Clarksburg. This is our second annual time doing this fundraiser for the preservation alliance here for cemetery preservation. It’s incredible to be able to take and help restore part of history that can easily, you walk by them every day, you drive by them every day, and you forget how everybody in that cemetery lived an amazing life of their own,” said David DaVinci, who is a professional Thrillusionist.

For the next show at the center, tickets are already on sale for the Jazz Nutcracker 2019 that will be on November 23 at 6 p.m.