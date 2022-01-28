Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center hosts entertainer Fantastick Patrick

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Friday, The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center hosted Fantastick Patrick for community members of all ages to enjoy.

Fantastick Patrick is a well-known international performer that specializes in a variety of entertainment. Officials with the center say Fantastick Patrick showcases unique entertainment that combines situational comedy with a backdrop of absurd tricks and daring stunts that wow the crowds.

“And I just think it shows what a draw this theatre is. It is a beautiful facility, a lot of acts want to perform here, and I know when the acts come in from the all over the country and all over the place, they really think it a great place to come and preform,” said Ian McAra, Operations Manager of the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center officials said Fantastick Patrick has performed over 25,000 shows visiting 489 cities in over 17 countries. Now, Fantastick Patrick can add Clarksburg to his list of cities.

Upcoming, officials with the center said they have quite a bit of upcoming acts for people of all ages to partake in such as singer Mark Wills, the movie Dirty Dancing, and they say there are still tickets available for the Oak Ridge Boys.