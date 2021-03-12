Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center hosts High School Edition of its Ghost Light Series

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center held its third installment of its Ghostlight Series Installment featuring 10 talented high school students.

Officials with the art center said it’s virtual with the ability to showcase area artists for those who are shut-in because of the global pandemic to enjoy. High School students could audition by submitting virtual videos with the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, receiving quite a few submissions.

“We have singers; we have a dancer; we actually have two students who wrote their own songs that they are singing. So, there is a lot of talent that is going to be showcased. And we are just really excited to give these students a platform to perform on,” said Emily Moore, Sales and Marketing Manager for the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

Moore also added that the past year has been difficult for the arts, and everyone has experienced something during the pandemic. Arts events and musical performances have been halted for public performances at the center over the year.

“This is really a nice opportunity for students who were able to get in to perform. And it’s been life-changing for many of them; they’ve said just how much this means to them and to the parents especially,” Moore said.

The first public ticketed event will be held on April 1, with the Fearless Fools putting on an April Fools show. The art center will only allow 40% occupancy in the building, providing a safe and socially distant atmosphere.

“We have lost about 90% of our revenue during this past year. And it is to the day March 13; it has been a year since we had our last public performance,” Moore said. “And so, it has been very difficult, we’ve struggled, we’ve had to make lots of cuts, and we’ve had to make very wise choices trying to reserve funds.”

Also, officials with the art center said luckily; they have had lots of donors and capital campaign contributors that have given them generous donations to keep them afloat. Due to all the supporters and the community’s generosity, the theatre has been able to sustain itself.

“We cannot thank our donors enough, and that is the God’s honest truth, we would not be able to sustain. And so, even with a lot of the grant monies that are coming down the pipe, we haven’t been given them yet,” Moore said.

Officials also added they owe the community supporters a lot for their support during the last year and are humbly grateful for their continued support in their efforts in the arts.