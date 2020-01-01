Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center hosts New Year’s Eve celebration

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Tuesday night, the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is one of two venues that offered New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The center, along with Uptown Clarksburg, hosted the Davisson Brothers Band, along with their friend Chris Knight. The crowd enjoyed the performances, in anticipation of the stroke of midnight and having fun ringing in the New Year with loved ones.

“I think it’s an outstanding celebration for downtown Clarksburg. We’ve partnered with Uptown Clarksburg who is hosting a party a Jackson Square, that’s actually going to be the after party for tonight’s festivities. And the main event is going to be here at the Robinson Grand, and that will feature Chris Knight and the Davisson Brothers,” said Ryan Tolley, Executive Director of the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

Tolley also stated the center is actively planning the next event and their main goal is to be a staple in the downtown area being a place for people to come enjoy some entertainment and to learn. The center is also hoping to grow the options for entertainment over the next year.

“Were excited to be able to partner with the Robinson Grand and all the folks here at the Robinson Grand and Clarksburg Uptown really worked hard to pull this event together, there’s been a lot of planning involved. And we just want to have a great time and hope everyone can come out and have some fun, and um think of downtown Clarksburg when you come for New Year’s Eve,” said James Swiger, President of Uptown Clarksburg.

Those celebrating at center had the opportunity to go down to Jackson Square to continue the celebrations where there will be more live music and fireworks at midnight.