Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center hosts second virtual concert after postponing more than 30 events

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center hosted its second virtual concert Friday evening to bring some entertainment to viewers at home.

The theater has had to reschedule more than 30 events so far as they continue to do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Friday’s performance was by a local Harrison County band called ‘The Fifth Gear’, who performed covers from the 70’s and 80’s through the theater’s Facebook page.

“During these really unprecedented times we’ve realized how much the arts support us and help us to get through tough times like these and they’re so important,” said sales and marketing manager Emily Moore. “If we just let them fade away I don’t think that we’re prepared for the consequences so we sincerely really appreciate our community supporters everyone that comes and watches these virtual shows.”

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is accepting donations to help keep their theater financially stable until live events can resume.

