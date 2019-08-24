Breaking News
Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center hosts The Gatlin Brothers trio band

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – American Country and Southern Gospel band, The Gatlin Brothers performed at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center Friday night.  

The trio have been dazzling audiences for more than 60 years with a lengthy list of achievements. The Brothers have accumulated seven #1 singles, 32 Top 40 Records, 22 Studio Albums and five BMI “Million-Air” Awards.

The Gatlin Brothers have performed on stage with legendary entertainers, from all over the world. Such as Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts and Vince Gill. As well as various gospel acts including the Oak Ridge Boys, the Gaither Vocal Band and the Isaacs. 

Upcoming at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is the Roots and Boots tour Featuring singers Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye on Friday, October 25.  

