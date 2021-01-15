Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center hosts virtual Ghost Light Series to highlight local talent

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center hosted local singer Nat Frederick Friday night as part of its Ghost Light Series.

Officials with the center explained that the series is a way to provide virtual content during the pandemic to life spirits in the community and highlight local talent.

Because of the pandemic, doors have been closed since March 2020, with the art center experiencing a 90% loss in revenue.

“So, finding creative ways to still have things like virtual events, but also still doing private rentals that fall within the realm of safety and pandemic precaution, we’ve been able to do those things to kind of keep things going as much as possible,” said Emily Moore, Sales and Marketing Director of the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

Officials with the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center stated they would have more Ghost Light Series” in the future. To help with the center’s operation costs, the center can take donations via PayPal.

“I wish I knew when we could reopen. Right now, we are just riding the wave like everyone else,” said Moore. “It looks like what professionals are saying that this fall Broadway is looking to reopen. So, we kind of look to Broadway here in the theater world and think that maybe come fall after vaccinations have had a chance to really set in and get disseminated that will be able to open with hopefully not that many restrictions.”

The center said that North Central West Virginia offers individuals and groups with many different talents and will continue to show and support the arts locally and across the Mountain State. In March, there will be a Student Ghost Light Series focusing on high school students. The center is accepting audition videos from the students.

“We are more than just the arts; we are a community center, that is because we have ballrooms that can host baby showers, bridal showers, wedding ceremonies. And many of those things we’ve done during the pandemic, under precautions of course,” Moore said.

Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center said they look forward to hosting future band concerts, choirs, plays, films, and live performances for audiences to enjoy in-person.