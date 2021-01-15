Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is raising money through its capital campaign to continue operations

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center has been collecting money through its capital campaign.

The capital campaign has collected more than $41,000 in contributions from the community in December and expects $100,000 more by the end of January.

This will bring the total collected to more than $350,000. Officials at the Robinson Grand explained that these contributions help the Clarksburg theatre in several ways.

“They help us to preserve our beautiful historic facility. They also help us to carry on operations, and that’s especially important during times like this during a pandemic, but they also help us with programming,” said Robinson Grand Executive Director Ryan Tolley.

Anyone interested in donating can find more information on the Robinson Grand’s website.