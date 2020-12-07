Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center launches updated website

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center has spent the past few months working on an exciting new project.

The iconic downtown Clarksburg theater has recently launched an updated version of its website, with a stronger focus on its history. It now includes a section featuring before and after photos of different areas of the building and events that have taken place over the years. Staff members said that they are excited for the public to experience the new site.

“The website before was kind of a little bit older and had a lot of old pictures on it and just didn’t show all the different features that we offer,” said marketing manager Emily Moore.

To view the updated website and its new features, visit therobinsongrand.com.