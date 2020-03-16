Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center postpones upcoming events due to COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Threats of the coronavirus continues to close down many Harrison County establishments. This now includes the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

According to a press release on March 16, all public events at the Robinson Grand through April 12, will be postponed and rescheduled for a later date.

The center stated that they will honor all existing tickets to these events and provide more information as the situation develops.

Staff members explained that this is to keep everyone safe and to prevent the spread of disease.

“We feel right now that as we’ve seen in the news that social distancing can be a way to help curtail any effects of this virus. We certainly want to be a part of that. Our goal is to try to play the biggest role and partner in ensuring that’s the case,” said Robinson Grand Executive Director Ryan Tolley.

